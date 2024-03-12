WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the February 14th total of 229,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Price Performance

Shares of WCBR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,258. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 million, a PE ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCBR. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 325.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

