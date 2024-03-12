Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS WTKWY traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $112.88 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.