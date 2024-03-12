Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 1.9 %
OTCMKTS WTKWY traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $112.88 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
