Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $10.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWW stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $772.74 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.74. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

