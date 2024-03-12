Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Down 98.2% in February

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the February 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Woolworths Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLWHY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.32. 797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.02. Woolworths has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Woolworths Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.0547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

