Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Short Interest Down 70.3% in February

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the February 14th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Worksport Stock Up 50.4 %

Worksport stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,532. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. Worksport has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.61.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold, aluminum flush-mounted, and top-mounted folding tonneau covers.

