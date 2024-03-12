Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Short Interest Down 70.3% in February

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the February 14th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Worksport Stock Up 50.4 %
Worksport stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,532. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. Worksport has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.61.
Worksport Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Worksport
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Worksport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worksport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.