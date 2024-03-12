WT Wealth Management Acquires 579 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $555.16. 378,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,891. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $563.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.35.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

