WT Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,534 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $34,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,482,011 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $451,167,000 after purchasing an additional 244,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock worth $83,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 823,779 shares of the airline’s stock worth $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 163,544 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 149,581 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 63,428 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on LUV. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.
Southwest Airlines Price Performance
Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.62. 33,327,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,089,641. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
