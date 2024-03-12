WT Wealth Management Has $1.29 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WT Wealth Management raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,487,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,818,159. The company has a market capitalization of $206.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $115.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

