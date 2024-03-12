WT Wealth Management Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WT Wealth Management lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $203,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 63.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 51,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $283.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,516,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,091. The company has a market capitalization of $521.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $286.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.82 and its 200-day moving average is $255.48.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,311 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

