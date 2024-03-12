WT Wealth Management Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.1% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after acquiring an additional 376,970 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after purchasing an additional 289,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,650,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,369. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $113.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.59. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

