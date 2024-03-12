WT Wealth Management Has $492,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $19.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $753.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,942. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $697.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $620.01. The company has a market capitalization of $716.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $317.24 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

