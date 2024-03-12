WT Wealth Management Invests $2.75 Million in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 1.2% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,747,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,358,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,749,000 after acquiring an additional 200,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,483,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 157,931 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PPA traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $98.33. 147,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,089. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $100.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

