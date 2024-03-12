WT Wealth Management Sells 1,109 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

WT Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Up 0.2 %

VFVA traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.28. 20,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.59.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

