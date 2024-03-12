WT Wealth Management Sells 174 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WT Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.75.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

Home Depot stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,050. The company has a market capitalization of $373.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $385.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

