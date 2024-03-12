WT Wealth Management Sells 2,210 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WT Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.04.

Tesla Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.85. The stock had a trading volume of 77,210,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,236,781. The company has a market cap of $569.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,893 shares of company stock worth $21,512,829. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

