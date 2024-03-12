WT Wealth Management Sells 2,565 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

WT Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $5.43 on Tuesday, hitting $226.41. 7,886,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,053,614. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $116.39 and a one year high of $239.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

