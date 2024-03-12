WT Wealth Management Sells 34,136 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

WT Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,136 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of REMX stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.75. 33,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,873. The company has a market capitalization of $378.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $88.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.15.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.