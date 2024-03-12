WT Wealth Management Sells 436 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WT Wealth Management lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. 837,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.29. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

