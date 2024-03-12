WT Wealth Management Sells 4,583 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

WT Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,484,000 after buying an additional 920,742 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,484,000 after purchasing an additional 488,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.46. 2,023,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,394. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.46.

