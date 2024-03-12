Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.71.

Get Xencor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Xencor

Xencor Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $23.13 on Friday. Xencor has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $30.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). Xencor had a negative net margin of 74.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 12,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $293,531.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,031,272.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 12,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $293,531.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,031,272.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,631 shares of company stock worth $2,959,847 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 498.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 95.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Xencor by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.