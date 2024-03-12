Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Short Interest Down 94.3% in February

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the February 14th total of 471,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS XIAXF remained flat at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $2.28.

About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Chinese hotpot restaurants in the People's Republic of China. It owns and operates restaurants under the Xiabuxiabu brand name, and restaurants under the Coucou brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

