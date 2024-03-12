Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Short Interest Down 94.3% in February

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the February 14th total of 471,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Price Performance
OTCMKTS XIAXF remained flat at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $2.28.
About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management
