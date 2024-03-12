Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Up 5.6%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.46. Approximately 373,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 703,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPOF has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $690.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $52,915.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 54,204 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 946,757 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 116,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.