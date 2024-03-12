xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $84.18 Million

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 12th. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for about $2.77 or 0.00003851 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. xSUSHI has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and $4,273.16 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

