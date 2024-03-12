Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the February 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yerbaé Brands Price Performance
YERBF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. 39,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,263. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91. Yerbaé Brands has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.45.
About Yerbaé Brands
