Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.50

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 11431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.03).
Zenith Energy Trading Down 7.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.65.
About Zenith Energy
Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and development of oil and natural gas in Tunisia, Italy, and the Republic of the Congo. It also engages in the production of oil, gas, and electricity assets in Africa and Europe. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zenith Energy
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Zenith Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenith Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.