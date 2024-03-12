Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading 7.7% Higher

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.01. 176,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 812,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $992.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,811,000 after buying an additional 4,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,559,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,936 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,809,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,890,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,294 shares during the period.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

