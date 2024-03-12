Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the February 14th total of 2,742,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.7 days.

Zhejiang Expressway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZHEXF remained flat at $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 49 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,123. Zhejiang Expressway has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

Zhejiang Expressway Company Profile

Zhejiang Expressway Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates, maintains, and manages roads in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Toll Operation, Securities Operation, and Others segments. The Toll Operation segment operates and manages high grade roads; and collects expressway tolls.

