Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the February 14th total of 2,742,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.7 days.
Zhejiang Expressway Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ZHEXF remained flat at $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 49 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,123. Zhejiang Expressway has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.
Zhejiang Expressway Company Profile
