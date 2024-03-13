102,428 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Five Below as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $209.34 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.57 and a 52-week high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.88.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

