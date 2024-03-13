10,364 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 901.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $42.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

