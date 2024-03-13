115,000 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 115,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,043,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $185.09. 2,854,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,563,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.58. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

