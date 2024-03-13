1,470 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $165.53. 1,767,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,634,344. The firm has a market cap of $227.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

