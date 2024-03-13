15,875 Shares in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Acquired by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 270,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 87.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MODG. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $29,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MODG opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

