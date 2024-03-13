180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Update

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 1,083.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. 180 Degree Capital has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at 180 Degree Capital

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 730,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,529.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 27,540 shares of company stock valued at $111,609. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 180 Degree Capital

About 180 Degree Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 20,834 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.