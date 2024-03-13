196,692 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 196,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 1.3% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,916 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,659,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 25,735.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 17,970.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 851,249 shares in the last quarter.

DFIV stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 206,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,763. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $36.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

