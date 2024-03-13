1inch Network Price Hits $0.67 on Top Exchanges (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular exchanges. 1inch Network has a market cap of $768.30 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1inch Network has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About 1inch Network

1inch Network was first traded on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,143,891,193 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

