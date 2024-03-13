200 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.62.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $754.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $317.24 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $717.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $700.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $621.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

