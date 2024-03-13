209,061 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 209,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,916,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.71% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

