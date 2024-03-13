22,457 Shares in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.07% of NeoGames at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in NeoGames by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NeoGames by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NeoGames by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in NeoGames by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NeoGames by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. NeoGames S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $963.89 million, a PE ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. Equities analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

