25,792 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -152.34%.

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

