352,773 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 352,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,264,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.84% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,322,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,428 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,230,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,175,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,897,000 after purchasing an additional 648,859 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $52.70.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

