39,652 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,652 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,000. International Business Machines makes up approximately 5.7% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in International Business Machines by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in International Business Machines by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in International Business Machines by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

International Business Machines Stock Up 3.2 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $197.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

