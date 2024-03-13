3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 309.8% from the February 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
3i Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TGOPY opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $16.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13.
About 3i Group
