3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 309.8% from the February 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TGOPY opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $16.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13.

Get 3i Group alerts:

About 3i Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.