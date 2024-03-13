3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of approximately $7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.64 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.70.

3M stock opened at $98.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

