4,398 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Chubb
In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Chubb Price Performance
NYSE:CB traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $259.20. The stock had a trading volume of 132,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,278. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $259.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.58. The company has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
