4,504 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,504 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI stock opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

