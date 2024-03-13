4,760 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,775 shares of company stock worth $8,823,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $216.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.88 and its 200 day moving average is $213.78. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

