4,958,143 Shares in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Bought by Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,958,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,000. BeyondSpring comprises about 1.0% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC owned 12.74% of BeyondSpring at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at $76,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 320,428 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 831.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 252,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

BYSI opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

