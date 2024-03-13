5,080 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 4,622.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,152,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.93.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $174.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.72. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.69 and a 1 year high of $179.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

