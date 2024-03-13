5,719 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,719 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,482 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12,912.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,041 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 787,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $157,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $10,921,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.64. The company had a trading volume of 159,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,395. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.75.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

