58,315 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 48,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,747,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,439,069 shares of company stock valued at $133,451,301 over the last three months.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $31.67.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

